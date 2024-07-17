Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/17/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP (VABK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business. It operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment involves making loans and generating deposits from individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The Sturman Wealth Advisors offers wealth management and investment advisory services. VNB Trust and Estate Services offers corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, individual retirement account (IRA) administration and custody services. Masonry Capital segment offers investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. It offers range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Installation and Specialty Distribution. The Installation segment installs insulation and other building products. It installs other building products, including glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, closet shelving, and fireplaces. Its Installation customer base includes national and regional single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, and individual homeowners. This segment operates approximately 240 branches located across the United States. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, rain gutters and other building product materials for the residential and commercial/industrial end markets. The Company's customer base consists of insulation contractors of various sizes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PAYSIGN INC (PAYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 75% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysign, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of prepaid card products and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. The Company's payment solutions are utilized by its corporate customers as a means to increase customer loyalty, increase patient adherence rates, reduce administration costs and streamline operations. Public sector organizations can utilize its payment solutions to disburse public benefits or for internal payments. It markets its prepaid card solutions under its Paysign brand. It operates on a payments platform with cutting-edge fintech capabilities that can be seamlessly integrated with its clients' systems. This distinctive positioning allows it to provide end-to-end technologies that securely manage transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, account management, data and analytics, and customer service. Its suite of product offerings includes solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MERCANTILE BANK CORP (MBWM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a state banking company that provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. Its operations are centered around the West and Central portions of Michigan. It also has banking offices located in the metropolitan Detroit, Michigan area, Traverse City, Michigan, Saginaw, Michigan, and Midland, Michigan. It makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits. It also enables customers to conduct certain loan and deposit transactions by personal computer and through mobile applications. Its insurance product offerings include private passenger automobiles, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicles, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small businesses, and life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

