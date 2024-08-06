Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VIMEO INC (VMEO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vimeo, Inc. operates a video experience platform, providing a full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The Company's comprehensive and cloud-based tools encourage its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform. Its cloud-based eliminates barriers to using video and solves essential video needs, including creation, collaboration, distribution, hosting, monetization, and analytics. It sells subscription plans including self-serve and add-ons, Vimeo Enterprise, and others. Its self-serve and add-ons relate to its subscription plans sold directly online, and any add-on services tied to those online subscriptions. Its Vimeo Enterprise relates to its video offering designed for teams and organizations. Its others relate to products and services that primarily offer over-the-top (OTT) video monetization solutions that allow customers to launch and run their own video streaming channel directly to their audience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIMEO INC

VMEO Guru Analysis

VMEO Fundamental Analysis

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV (XPRO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expro Group Holdings N.V. is a provider of energy services. The Company provides services and solutions to exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The Company's portfolio of products and services is designed to enhance production and improve recovery across the well lifecycle from exploration through abandonment, including well construction and well management. The Company's well construction products and services support customers' new wellbore drilling, wellbore completion and recompletion, and wellbore plug and abandonment requirements. Its open water cementing solutions include the proprietary SeaCure and QuikCure solutions. It also offers a range of performance drilling tools. The Company's well management offerings consist of well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity services, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV

XPRO Guru Analysis

XPRO Fundamental Analysis

AGORA INC (ADR) (API) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agora Inc is a company engaged in providing real-time engagement services on video, voice and messaging. The Company operates a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) to provide the software and infrastructure required to enable real-time engagement. The Company's products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording and so on. The products and services are applied in social, gaming, retail, education and other areas. The Company operates its businesses in China, the United States and other countries in Asia Pacific region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AGORA INC (ADR)

API Guru Analysis

API Fundamental Analysis

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC (TTSH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers an assortment of natural stone and man-made tile products. Its natural stone products include marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles. The Company's man-made products include ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, metal and luxury vinyl tile. The Company's assortment of accessories, including mosaics, pencils, listellos, and other products. It also offers a range of setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products. The Company also offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. The Company sells its products under brand names, including Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC

TTSH Guru Analysis

TTSH Fundamental Analysis

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. operates as a homebuilder, which is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It offers its services across ten states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, and the District of Columbia. The Company operates through two businesses: homebuilding and financial services. Its three homebuilding segments include West Region, which includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Central Region, which includes Colorado and Texas, and East Region, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Its Tri Pointe Solutions financial services operation comprises its Tri Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations, its Tri Pointe Assurance title and escrow services operations, and its Tri Pointe Advantage property and casualty insurance agency operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE)

TPH Guru Analysis

TPH Fundamental Analysis

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of 2D and 3D wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACM RESEARCH INC

ACMR Guru Analysis

ACMR Fundamental Analysis

NERDWALLET INC (NRDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NerdWallet, Inc. is a personal finance company. The Company offers NerdWallet, a consumer-first platform that empowers consumers and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). It provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance through its platform by connecting individuals and SMBs with providers of financial products. The Company's platform delivers a range of financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing and student loans. Its platform uses guidance and machine learning capabilities to help consumers with personalized insights. The Company enables its consumers to access its content and comparison-shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven application, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money. The Company's NerdWallet platform is available to consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NERDWALLET INC

NRDS Guru Analysis

NRDS Fundamental Analysis

WALDENCAST PLC (WALD) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Waldencast plc operates a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform. The Company is focused on developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious and purpose-driven brands. The Company's segments include Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. Obagi Skincare is an advanced skin care line rooted in research and skin biology. Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Obagi offers over 200 products through physicians and its Website, www.obagi.com throughout the United States as well as in over 65 countries through international distributors. Milk Makeup creates vegan, cruelty-free, clean formulas and offers over 300 products through its United States Website, www.milkmakeup.com, and its retail partners, including Sephora in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Cult Beauty, and ASOS online. Its subsidiaries include Obagi Global Holdings Limited and Milk Makeup LLC, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WALDENCAST PLC

WALD Guru Analysis

WALD Fundamental Analysis

NIPPON YUSEN KK - ADR (NPNYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nippon Yusen KK is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the transportation business. The Company operates in six business segments. The Liner segment is engaged in oceangoing cargo shipping business, transportation agency business, container terminal, port transportation business and tugboat business. The Air Freight segment is engaged in air freight services. Logistics segment is engaged in the warehouse and freight businesses, and the provision of marine, land and air transportation integrated logistics network services. Irregular Specialized Liner segment provides oceangoing cargo shipping and transportation agency services. Real Estate segment leases, manages and sells real estate. The Others segment sells equipment and machinery, and petroleum products, as well as provides information processing services, operates passenger vessel business and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NIPPON YUSEN KK - ADR

NPNYY Guru Analysis

NPNYY Fundamental Analysis

MAKITA CORP (ADR) (MKTAY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Makita Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric tools, air tools, horticultural equipment, household equipment. The Company operates in four regional segments including Japan, Europe, North America and Asia. The Company provides lithium-ion series products, high-pressure air tool series products, dust collector series products, wireless interlocking series products and disaster preparedness series products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAKITA CORP (ADR)

MKTAY Guru Analysis

MKTAY Fundamental Analysis

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and includes its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. In addition to retail stores, it offers its products and services directly to its customers through its Websites, mobile applications, social media and third-party digital platforms, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, activewear and shoes. The Wholesale segment sells through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and its Retail segment. The Company operates a Wholesale segment under the Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. The Nuuly segment consists of the Nuuly brand, which includes Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift. Nuuly Rent is a monthly women's apparel subscription rental service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

URBN Guru Analysis

URBN Fundamental Analysis

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR)

IIJIY Guru Analysis

IIJIY Fundamental Analysis

ARGAN INC (AGX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Argan, Inc. is a holding company. It is a construction firm that conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited and affiliates (APC), The Roberts Company, Inc. (TRC) and Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. Through GPS and APC, its power industry services segment, delivering a suite of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector. Through TRC, the industrial construction services segment provides field services and project management that support new plant construction and additions, maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns and emergency mobilizations for industrial plants. Its telecommunications infrastructure services segment provides project management, construction, installation and maintenance services to commercial, local government and federal government customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARGAN INC

AGX Guru Analysis

AGX Fundamental Analysis

STEPAN CO (SCL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stepan Company is a producer and seller of specialty and intermediate chemicals that are used in a variety of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes. Other applications include fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications. The Polymers segment includes polyurethane polyols, polyester resins and phthalic anhydride. Polyurethane polyols are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry. The Specialty products segment includes flavors, emulsifiers and solubilizers used in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement and pharmaceutical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEPAN CO

SCL Guru Analysis

SCL Fundamental Analysis

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio includes power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. The power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. The power ICs deliver power as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes over 2,600 products. The Company conducts its operations primarily in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD

AOSL Guru Analysis

AOSL Fundamental Analysis

PROTO LABS INC (PRLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Proto Labs, Inc. is a provider of comprehensive digital manufacturing service. The Company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for its customers. The Company targets its products to product developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software to design products across a diverse range of end-markets, to the procurement and supply chain professionals seeking to source custom parts on-demand, and to various customers seeking to purchase low-volume custom parts. The Company, through Protolabs Network by Hubs (Protolabs Network), provides its customers access to a global network of manufacturing partners. Its customers engage with the Company throughout the lifecycle of their product, from early-stage prototyping through end-use production to end-of-life replacement and other parts needs. It has operations in the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROTO LABS INC

PRLB Guru Analysis

PRLB Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.