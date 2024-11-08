Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC (FLL) is a small-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company operates seven casinos: six on real estate that it owns, or leases and one located within a hotel owned by a third party. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The Midwest & South segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and American Place. The West segment includes Grand Lodge, Stockman's Casino, Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel, and Chamonix Casino Hotel. The Contracted Sports Wagering segment consists of its on-site and online sports wagering skins in Colorado, Indiana, and Illinois. Its properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; and Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC (NFE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Fortress Energy Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which is engaged in providing energy and development services. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver energy solutions to global markets. The Company operates through two segments: Ships, and Terminals and Infrastructure. Its Ships segment includes all vessels, which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. Ships segment includes Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs), Floating Storage Units (FSUs) and LNG carriers (LNGCs). The Terminals and Infrastructure segment includes the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, facilities and conversion or development of natural gas-fired power generation. This segment includes all terminal operations in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company's operations are focused on the North Dakota and Montana areas of the Williston Basin targeting the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. The Company's land position comprises approximately 1.3 million net acres (98% Williston) in the Williston Basin. The Company has an average daily production of approximately 2,87,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd). The Company sells its crude oil, NGL and natural gas production to refiners, marketers and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC (ORN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a specialty construction company that serves the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors. The Company provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through two segments: marine and concrete. The marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. The concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural, and other associated business areas. The Company's specialty services include design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company's segments include Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, finances, rents, and manages vacation ownership and related products under its licensed brands. Its brands include Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Hyatt Vacation Club. The Exchange & Third-Party Management segment is comprised of the Interval International and Aqua-Aston businesses. The Interval International business offers a variety of membership programs and travel related products and the Aqua-Aston business provides property management and rental services to property owners at approximately 25 resorts and lodging properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

