Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (CCBG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its wholly owned subsidiary, Capital City Bank (the Bank). The Company provides two principal services include Banking Services and Wealth Management Services. It provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. The Company offers its customers access to retail investment products through LPL Financial under, which retail investment products would be offered through LPL. The Bank has approximately 63 banking offices and 103 automated teller machines ATMs/ interactive teller machines (ITMs) in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Company offers footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment is comprised of sales to a network of partners including Skechers-branded stores operated by third-party franchisees and licensees, family shoe stores, specialty athletic and sporting goods retailers, department stores and big box club stores, and Distributors in select international markets. Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises sales by the Company directly to consumers through a combination of channels including company owned Skechers-branded stores, company owned e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces and digital platforms. Its lifestyle offering delivers comfort technologies such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SKECHERS USA INC

VIPER ENERGY INC (VNOM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viper Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company is primarily focused on oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, which consists of approximately 75,000 square miles centered around Midland, Texas. The Company's assets consist of mineral interests and royalty interests underlying 1,197,638 gross acres and 34,217 net royalty acres primarily in the Permian Basin. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves totaled 179,249 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). The Company's proved undeveloped reserves include approximately 529 gross horizontal well locations. The Company's proved reserves include approximately 50% oil, 25% natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIPER ENERGY INC

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (ORRF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company operates in the community banking segment and engages in lending activities, including commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending, and deposit services, including checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. The Company also provides fiduciary services, investment advisory, insurance and brokerage services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC (MSBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. Its segments include Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; commercial equipment financing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services; and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment operates under the name Midland Wealth Management, which consists of trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration and retail brokerage services through a nationally recognized third-party broker dealer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC

SANTOS LTD (ADR) (SSLZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Santos Limited is focused on three regional business unit, including Cooper Basin, Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) and (PNG), now form the Eastern Australia and PNG Business Unit, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia now form the Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste Business Unit and Alaska is the third regional Business Unit. Supporting these three business units are two functional divisions: Santos Energy Solutions and Upstream Gas and Liquids. The Cooper Basin produces natural gas, gas liquids and crude oil. Gas is sold primarily to domestic retailers, industry and for the production of liquefied natural gas, while gas liquids and crude oil are sold in domestic and export markets. Its GLNG project in Queensland produces liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets from the LNG plant at Gladstone and is also sold to the domestic market. Northern Australia and Timor-Leste is centered on the Bayu-Undan/Darwin LNG (DLNG) project.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SANTOS LTD (ADR)

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

