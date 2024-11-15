Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES CORP (SDHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith Douglas Homes Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a private home builder engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in communities in certain markets in the southeastern United States. The Company operates through six segments: Alabama, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville, and Raleigh. The Company operates a land-light business model whereby the Company typically purchases finished lots via lot-option contracts from various third-party land developers or land bankers. It designs, sells, and builds a range of single-family homes in each of its markets, with a core focus on the entry-level and empty-nest homebuyer segments. It also offers a variety of floor plans ranging from 1,100 square feet to over 3,000 square feet. It also offers title insurance services. Its plan library includes open-concept homes with single-level living, modern villas, and townhomes, and functional two and three-story homes, with extra space for conveniences.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES INC (GRDN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. is a United States-based pharmacy services company. The Company provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) adhere to appropriate drug regimen. Through its locally based pharmacies, the Company utilizes a technology-enabled platform to manage the dispensing and administration of prescriptions to residents of LTCFs over the full prescription lifecycle in order to manage medication risk. Its services include GuardianShield, provider services, and others. Its Guardian Compass platform offers insights to enhance efficiencies for its pharmacies, including real-time operational dashboards and metrics. It serves assisted living and memory care, hospice care and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a digital fax provider. The Company provides secure information delivery services with a scalable software-as-a-service platform. It provides data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate and manufacturing, as well as technology for state and the federal government. Its solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement, and a connectivity and integration engine for healthcare providers. The Company's solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. Its small office/home office (SoHo) brands include eFax, jSign, MyFax, Sfax, Metrofax, and SRfax. Its solutions include eFax Corporate, ECFax, Unite, jSign, Conductor, Clarity and eFax. Conductor is a robust interface engine and complete interoperability platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) markets. The Company's portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. It integrates emerging technology securely into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives, including IT modernization, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and ground vehicles support. Its segments include Defense and Intelligence, and Civilian. Defense and Intelligence segment provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the defense and intelligence departments and agencies of the United States Government. Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

