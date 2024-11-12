Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMEDISYS INC (AMED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amedisys, Inc. is a healthcare service company. The Company is engaged in providing care and support in the home. It delivers clinically distinct care that suits its patients' needs, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury or care. Its operations involve serving patients across the United States through its three operating divisions: home health, hospice, and high acuity care. Its home health segment provides compassionate healthcare to help its patients recover from surgery or illness, live with chronic diseases, and prevent avoidable hospital readmissions. The home health includes 346 care centers located in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Its hospice care is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness. Its high acuity care segment delivers the essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care and palliative care to patients in their homes.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BITCOIN DEPOT INC (BTM) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a Bitcoin ATM (BTM) operator and fintech company. The Company provides its users with the means of converting cash into cryptocurrency, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Its offerings included approximately 7,400 BTMs in retailer locations throughout the United States and Canada, its BDCheckout product, which is accepted at approximately 6,700 retail locations, and its mobile app. Bitcoin Depot's process is to convert cash into Bitcoin via its BTMs and the mobile app enables not only the users, but also the broader public, to access the digital financial system. The Company primarily purchases cryptocurrencies to sell to customers. Its cryptocurrencies consisted primarily of Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH). The Company's diverse retail locations consist of convenience stores and gas station chains: pharmacies and grocers, and mall operators.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. (CPA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copa Holdings, S.A. is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama. Copa Airlines provides international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama. Copa Colombia provides service within Colombia and international flights from various cities in Colombia to Panama, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Copa Colombia provides domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network. Its subsidiary, Oval Financial Leasing, Ltd., controls the special purpose entities that have a beneficial interest in the majority of its fleet.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP (NRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare organizations in the United States. Its digital solutions consist of three primary solution categories: Marketing, Reputation and Experience. Its Marketing solutions are subscription-based services that allow for improved tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; real-time assessment of competitive differentiators, and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. The Company's Experience solutions are provided on a subscription basis via a cross-continuum multi-mode digital platform. Its Reputation solutions allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

