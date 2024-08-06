Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO (CENT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Garden & Pet Company is engaged in the garden and pet industries in the United States. Its segments include Pet and Garden. Its Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements; products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions. These products are sold under brands such as Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws K&H Pet Products (K&H), Kaytee, Nylabone and Zilla. Its Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass seed, vegetable, flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers and live plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EBARA CORP (ADR) (EBCOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in manufacturing, sales, construction, maintenance and services in various fields, including wind and hydro energy business, environmental plants business, precision and electronics business. The Company operates through three segments. The Wind and Hydro Energy segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale, operation and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, refrigeration equipment and blowers. The Environmental Plants segment is engaged in the engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of municipal waste incineration plants, industrial waste incineration plants and water treatment plants. The Precision and Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment, plating equipment and exhaust gas treatment equipment. The Company is also engaged in the provision of business support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel. It markets its products under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Ranger and the licensed brand Michelin. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. Its Wholesale segment distributes products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and others. Retail segment markets directly to consumers through its Lehigh business-to-business, including direct sales and through its CustomFit Websites, consumer e-commerce Websites, third-party marketplaces, and Rocky outlet stores. Its Contract Manufacturing segment includes sales to the United States Military, private label sales and any sales to customers in which it is contracted to manufacture or source a specific footwear product for a customer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that designs, manufactures, and supplies products made from wood, composites, and other materials. The Company's segments include Retail, Packaging and Construction. Its Retail Solutions segment is comprised of business units, such as ProWood, Sunbelt, Deckorators and UFP-Edge. Retail Solutions segment is focused on distinct product offerings, which are grouped by brands and business units. Packaging segment is comprised of business units, such as Structural Packaging, PalletOne, and Protective Packaging Solutions. Construction segment is comprised of business units, such as Factory-Built Housing, Site-Built Construction, Commercial Construction, and Concrete Forming. Its ProWood business units manufactures and sells treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, and lattice, as well as decorative and functional lawn and garden products to building products retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company, which is focused on providing online financial services. The Company offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in 37 states in the United States and Brazil. It also offers financing to small businesses in 49 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. Its customers include small businesses which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company's products and services include consumer installment loans; small business installment loans; consumer line of credit accounts; small business line of credit accounts; CSO program, and bank programs. It markets its financing products under the names CashNetUSA at www.cashnetusa.com, NetCredit at www.netcredit.com, OnDeck at www.ondeck.com, Headway Capital at www.headwaycapital.com and Pangea at www.pangeamoneytransfer.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BOISE CASCADE CO (BCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and a wholesale distributor of building products in the United States. Its segments include Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a broad line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber, and general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FOX CORP (FOXA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Corporation is a news, sports, and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces, and licenses news and sports content distributed through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies (traditional MVPDs), virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (virtual MVPDs) and other digital platforms primarily in the United States. The Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service TUBI, 29 full broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies, and other digital platforms, primarily in the United States. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists of the FOX Studio Lot, which provides television and film production services and Credible Labs Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

