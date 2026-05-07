VALHI INC Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - VALHI INC (VHI) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.0 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $16.9 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $560.1 million from $538.6 million last year.

VALHI INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.0 Mln. vs. $16.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $560.1 Mln vs. $538.6 Mln last year.

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