Valeura Energy Reports Strong Q3 and Record Production

November 13, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) has released an update.

Valeura Energy reported strong Q3 2024 results, with a 66% increase in production from the Nong Yao C field and successful cost management, which led to higher-than-expected drilling activities. The company achieved record production rates in September and October and announced a share buyback program, highlighting its robust financial position.

