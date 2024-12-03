Vale's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vale (NYSE:VALE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VALE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Vale. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 54% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,550, and 10 calls, totaling $1,246,700.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $10.0 for Vale over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vale stands at 5179.0, with a total volume reaching 3,140.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vale, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.55 $8.75 $1.00 $175.0K 1.2K 720 VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.75 $8.05 $8.75 $1.00 $175.0K 2.2K 400 VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.75 $8.05 $8.75 $1.00 $175.0K 2.2K 200 VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.4 $8.5 $8.7 $1.00 $173.9K 1.2K 200 VALE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.4 $8.05 $8.7 $1.00 $173.9K 2.2K 600

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now? With a volume of 14,709,289, the price of VALE is down -0.51% at $9.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vale

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.75.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Vale, maintaining a target price of $14. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $11.

