Valero (VLO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Valero Energy Corporation VLO reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61. However, the bottom line declined from $5.40 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues decreased from $34,509 million in the prior-year quarter to $34,490 million. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,370 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were primarily driven by an increase in refining throughput volumes. This was partially offset by a lower refining margin per barrel of throughput, coupled with increased total cost of sales.

Valero Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment totaled $1,224 million, down from $2,432 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $2,089.1 million. A lower refining margin per barrel of throughput affected the segment.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $105 million, which was lower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $127 million. The figure also missed our estimate of $130.9 million. A lower ethanol margin per gallon of production affected the segment.

Operating income in the Renewable Diesel segment declined to $112 million from $440 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volume decreased to 3,492 thousand gallons per day from 4,400 a year ago. The figure also missed our estimate of 4,424 thousand gallons per day. The segment was affected due to lower sales volumes resulting from planned maintenance activities and lower renewable diesel margins.

Throughput Volumes

In the second quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes totaled 3,010 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,969 MBbls/d in the prior-year period.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 58.3%, 10.1% and 19.8%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed 60.7% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 14.6%, 15.6% and 9.2%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput declined to $14.86 from the year-ago level of $20.81.

Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput was $7.92 compared with $6.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $2.86 per barrel from $3.03 in the prior-year period.

As such, Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $4.08 per barrel of throughput compared with $10.81 in the prior-year quarter.

Cost of Sales

Total cost of sales increased to $33,051 million from the year-ago figure of $31,528 million. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $31,262.4 million, primarily due to higher material costs.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

The second-quarter capital investment totaled $420 million, of which $329 million was allotted for sustaining the business.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $5,246 million at the end of the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2024, it had total debt and finance lease obligations of $10,741 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Valero currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP SUN, SM Energy Company SM and Hess Corporation HES. While Sunoco and SM Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Hess carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $7.29 and $7.26, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.

SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.30. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past seven days.

Hess is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company that made several world-class oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, located off the coast of Guyana. The company is currently in the process of being acquired by supermajor Chevron in an all-stock deal worth $53 billion. The merger will likely result in the creation of an energy behemoth with a massive portfolio of producing assets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HES’ 2024 EPS is pegged at $10.98. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.