Valens Semiconductor Unveils Growth Strategy and Revenue Goals

Valens Semiconductor is hosting its 2024 Investor Day, unveiling strategic plans and financial goals, projecting revenues between $220-$300 million by 2029. The company aims to expand in markets like automotive and medical, and anticipates 2025 revenue growth of up to 33%. Valens is also exploring potential synergetic acquisitions to boost its portfolio.

