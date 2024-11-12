News & Insights

Valens Semiconductor Unveils Growth Strategy and Revenue Goals

November 12, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Valens (VLN) has released an update.

Valens Semiconductor is hosting its 2024 Investor Day, unveiling strategic plans and financial goals, projecting revenues between $220-$300 million by 2029. The company aims to expand in markets like automotive and medical, and anticipates 2025 revenue growth of up to 33%. Valens is also exploring potential synergetic acquisitions to boost its portfolio.

Stocks mentioned

VLN

