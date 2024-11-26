Valens Semiconductor Launches $10 Million Share Buyback

Valens (VLN) has released an update.

Valens Semiconductor has announced a share repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $10 million of its ordinary shares, subject to Israeli regulatory approvals. This strategic move is designed to optimize capital allocation and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchase will be executed based on market conditions and available capital, allowing flexibility in its implementation.

