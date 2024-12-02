Valens Semiconductor initiated with a Buy at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Valens Semiconductor (VLN) with a Buy rating and $5 price target Valens is a leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, leveraging advanced semiconductor technologies to serve professional autonomous vehicle, automotive, industrial, and machine vision markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s chipsets enable long-distance, noise-resilient data transmission, addressing critical industry needs and driving growth in established and emerging sectors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VLN:
- Valens Semiconductor Launches $10 Million Share Buyback
- Valens Semiconductor approves $10M share repurchase program
- Valens Semiconductor Announces Ambitious Growth Strategy
- Valens Semiconductor sees FY24 revenue $57.2M-$57.5M, consensus $57.3M
- Valens Semiconductor sees FY25 revenue $71M-$76M, consensus $67.35
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.