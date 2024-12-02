Valens Semiconductor initiated with a Buy at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Valens Semiconductor (VLN) with a Buy rating and $5 price target Valens is a leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, leveraging advanced semiconductor technologies to serve professional autonomous vehicle, automotive, industrial, and machine vision markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s chipsets enable long-distance, noise-resilient data transmission, addressing critical industry needs and driving growth in established and emerging sectors.

