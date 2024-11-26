News & Insights

Valens Semiconductor approves $10M share repurchase program

November 26, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a “distribution”, as defined in the Israeli Companies Law, 1999, by way of a share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase an aggregate amount of up to $10M of the Company’s ordinary shares, subject to the completion of required Israeli regulatory procedures. According to Section 7C. of the Companies Regulations 2000, the Company’s creditors may apply to the Company and object to the Distribution, within 30 days following its publication. Following, and subject to, completion of the required Israeli regulatory procedures, share repurchases under the program will be made from time to time in open market purchases, private transactions or other transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

