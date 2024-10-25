Vale S.A. Revises 2024 Copper Cost Estimates

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has revised its 2024 copper all-in cost estimates, lowering the range to $2,900 – $3,300 per ton, down from the previous $3,300 – $3,800. This adjustment reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing production costs amid fluctuating market conditions. Vale maintains other guidance figures, signaling stability in its broader financial outlook.

