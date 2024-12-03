Vale SA Completes Voisey’s Bay Mine Expansion

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has successfully completed the expansion of the Voisey’s Bay Mine, transitioning it to underground operations and boosting its production capacity to 45,000 tons of nickel per year, along with copper and cobalt by-products. This development marks a significant step in enhancing Vale’s competitiveness in Canada and contributes to sustainable growth by reducing costs and supporting local economies. The responsibly-sourced materials from this project will aid in meeting the rising demand for low-emission products.

