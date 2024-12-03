Vale SA Boosts Iron Ore Output with Capanema Project

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale SA has begun the commissioning of its Capanema Maximization Project in Brazil, set to enhance its iron ore output by 15 million tons annually. This initiative not only reactivates the Capanema mine but also integrates autonomous trucks and sustainable practices to boost efficiency and reduce emissions. The project supports Vale’s strategic goal of achieving a production guidance of 340-360 million tons by 2026.

