Vale SA Appoints New Finance Executive

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale SA has appointed Marcelo Bacci as the new Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, beginning his term on December 2, 2024. Bacci brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles, including a successful tenure at Suzano SA. This strategic move is expected to bolster Vale’s financial management and investor engagement.

