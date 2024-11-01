Valaris price target lowered to $55 from $61 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino lowered the firm’s price target on Valaris (VAL) to $55 from $61 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following its Q3 report and noted its floater availability is coming up against a potential air pocket in contracting activity, and the decision to warm-stack two floaters, their outlook assumes more downtime between contracts than previously.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VAL:
- Valaris Limited’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance and Future Outlook
- Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats
- Valaris Secures New Contracts Amid Terminations
- Valaris reports Q3 EPS 88c, consensus $1.04
- Valaris price target lowered to $61 from $91 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.