Valaris initiated with an Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram initiated coverage of Valaris (VAL) with an Underweight rating and $40 price target The firm initiated overage of the offshore drillers with a cautious outlook citing oil price risk and softening demand trends. It expects this to place modest downward pressure on day rates. Despite an improvement in the overall market structure, leading-edge day rates for both floaters and jackups will trend down given lackluster demand trends, which could result in further white space challenges in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.