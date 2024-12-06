News & Insights

Stocks
VAL

Valaris initiated with an Underweight at JPMorgan

December 06, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram initiated coverage of Valaris (VAL) with an Underweight rating and $40 price target The firm initiated overage of the offshore drillers with a cautious outlook citing oil price risk and softening demand trends. It expects this to place modest downward pressure on day rates. Despite an improvement in the overall market structure, leading-edge day rates for both floaters and jackups will trend down given lackluster demand trends, which could result in further white space challenges in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.