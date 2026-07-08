Vail Resorts (MTN) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Vail Resorts (MTN). Shares have added about 9.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vail Resorts due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Vail Resorts, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Vail Resorts Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates on Unfavorable Weather

Vail Resorts posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings per share (EPS) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues meeting the same. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines declined.



Results were shaped by record-low snowfall and historically warm temperatures across key western markets, which led to earlier resort closures and softer demand, particularly in the Rockies and Tahoe regions. Profitability also moved lower on a segment basis as weather-related headwinds outweighed the benefits of cost discipline and ongoing efficiency initiatives.



MTN’s advanced commitment model helped provide stability in a volatile season, as pre-sold products supported performance even as on-mountain volume weakened. Management also highlighted continued progress on guest experience initiatives, alongside cost actions that helped limit the downside from the demand shock.

MTN’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings of $8.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.97 by 1.8%. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an EPS of $10.46.



Quarterly revenues were $1.21 billion, in line with the consensus estimate and down 7% year over year. Unfavorable conditions weighed on demand, with total visitation down 15% in the quarter, pressuring both destination and local performance.



Vail Resorts reports through two segments, Mountain and Lodging.

Vail Resorts’ Mountain Trends Showed Broad-Based Softness

The Mountain segment posted net revenues of $1.13 billion, down 6.8% year over year. The figure came in line with our model’s projection of $1.13 billion. Lift revenues declined 5.3% to $729.4 million, while ski school, dining and retail/rental revenues decreased 11.5%, 10.7% and 8.3%, respectively.



Profitability moved lower as the fixed-cost nature of mountain operations met reduced demand. Mountain's reported EBITDA fell 8.8% to $579.6 million. Notably, effective ticket price rose 12% to $100.24 even as total skier visits dropped to 7.276 million, reflecting a mix and pricing dynamic that partially offset volume pressure.

MTN’s Lodging Business Saw ADR and RevPAR Declines

Lodging net revenues were $75.3 million, down 9.1% year over year, with declines across owned hotel rooms, managed condominium rooms, dining and transportation. The figure missed our projection of $84.6 million. The pullback was consistent with weaker destination demand and the impact of reduced skier visitation during the quarter.



Lodging profitability was also pressured. Lodging Reported EBITDA fell 44.6% to $6.8 million, as pricing weakened and ancillary revenues softened. Owned hotel ADR declined 9.9% to $312.5 and RevPAR fell 16.7% to $137.9, while managed condominium RevPAR decreased 15.4% to $174.9.

MTN's Results Fell as Rockies Conditions Weighed

The quarter was defined by weather-related disruption, particularly in the Rockies, where visitation and on-mountain spending faced notable headwinds. Net income attributable to MTN came in at $314.4 million compared with $389.7 million a year ago, underscoring how sharply the operating environment deteriorated relative to a more normal prior-year season.



Profitability also moved lower on a segment basis. Resort Reported EBITDA was $586.4 million, down 9.5% from the prior-year period, as weaker demand flowed through a business with meaningful fixed costs. Still, the advance commitment model continued to provide a stabilizing base compared with a purely walk-up driven season.

Vail Resorts' Liquidity Remains Solid Despite a Tough Season

Even amid a challenging operating backdrop, the company maintained a sizeable liquidity position. As of April 30, 2026, the company had total cash and revolver availability of approximately $1.1 billion. Capital returns continued as well. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share, payable in July, reinforcing the company’s confidence in longer-term cash generation even as near-term performance remains sensitive to weather and the pace of recovery in pass demand.



Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2026, totaled $371.4 million compared with $467 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Net debt was $2.65 billion as of April 30, 2026, compared with $2.24 billion as of April 30, 2025.

MTN Lowers 2026 Outlook, Notes Early Pass Softness

Management reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance following the persistent weather headwinds through the third quarter. MTN now expects net income attributable of $128-$162 million, down from the prior outlook of $144-$190 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA of $735-$755 million, down from the earlier outlook of $745-$775 million, incorporating continued cost initiatives and assumptions around the remainder of the year.



Early pass sales for the 2026/2027 North American season were also weaker to date. Through late May, pass units declined about 10%, days sold fell about 8%, and sales dollars decreased roughly 5% year over year, suggesting some near-term demand sensitivity following a difficult season in key western markets.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.78% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Vail Resorts has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Vail Resorts has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.