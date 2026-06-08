VAIL RESORTS INC Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - VAIL RESORTS INC (MTN) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $314.43 million, or $8.81 per share. This compares with $389.74 million, or $10.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

VAIL RESORTS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $314.43 Mln. vs. $389.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.81 vs. $10.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.20 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

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