VVX

V2X Secures $48.5 Mln US Army Contract For Its Gateway Mission Router

July 22, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced that it has obtained a four-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract worth $48.5 million from the U.S. Army, as part of the PEO Soldier portfolio, for V2X's Gateway Mission Router or GMR.

The GMR establishes a fully integrated operational environment for troops on the battlefield, facilitating the seamless integration of information and reliable communications across various domains.

It is designed to be deployed on both aviation and ground vehicle platforms, ensuring adaptability and effectiveness in diverse operational situations.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $51.10, up 1.39%.

