V2X Secures $11.9 Billion JETS 2.0 Contract To Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Tuesday announced that the company has been selected for the $11.9 billion Defense Logistics Agency J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 contract to deliver advanced IT solutions.

The company added that the contract is for five years, with an option to add an additional five years, supporting both U.S. and international Defense Department operations with essential IT services.

Currently, V2X's stock is trading at $55.95, up 0.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.