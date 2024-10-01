News & Insights

V2X Secures $11.9 Billion JETS 2.0 Contract To Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions

October 01, 2024 — 10:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Tuesday announced that the company has been selected for the $11.9 billion Defense Logistics Agency J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 contract to deliver advanced IT solutions.

The company added that the contract is for five years, with an option to add an additional five years, supporting both U.S. and international Defense Department operations with essential IT services.

Currently, V2X's stock is trading at $55.95, up 0.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

