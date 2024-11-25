News & Insights

Uxin’s Impressive Growth in Q3 2024 Financials

November 25, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Uxin (UXIN) has released an update.

Uxin Limited, a leading used car retailer in China, reported significant growth in its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with transaction volumes and revenues showing substantial year-over-year increases. The company’s retail transaction volume surged by 163% to 6,005 units, contributing to a revenue increase of nearly 40% compared to the same period last year, while losses from operations narrowed, indicating improved performance. Uxin’s strategic expansion into new markets and efficient inventory management have been instrumental in driving growth, positioning the company for sustainable long-term success.

