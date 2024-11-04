Uxin Limited Strengthens Market Position with Share Agreement

Uxin (UXIN) has released an update.

Uxin Limited, a leading used car retailer in China, has announced a share subscription agreement with Lightwind Global Limited, a subsidiary of Dida Inc. This agreement involves the issuance and sale of over 1.5 billion Class A ordinary shares for $7.5 million, highlighting Uxin’s strategic move to strengthen its market presence. The transaction underscores Uxin’s commitment to advancing its digital and retail capabilities in the used car industry.

