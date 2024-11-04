News & Insights

Stocks

Uxin Limited Strengthens Market Position with Share Agreement

November 04, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Uxin (UXIN) has released an update.

Uxin Limited, a leading used car retailer in China, has announced a share subscription agreement with Lightwind Global Limited, a subsidiary of Dida Inc. This agreement involves the issuance and sale of over 1.5 billion Class A ordinary shares for $7.5 million, highlighting Uxin’s strategic move to strengthen its market presence. The transaction underscores Uxin’s commitment to advancing its digital and retail capabilities in the used car industry.

For further insights into UXIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UXIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.