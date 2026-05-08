UTSL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: UTSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.15, changing hands as low as $44.31 per share. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTSL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.65 per share, with $55.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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