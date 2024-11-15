UTS Marketing Solutions Considers Special Dividend Announcement

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. (HK:6113) has released an update.
UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 3, 2024, to consider declaring a special dividend for its shareholders. Investors are advised to stay informed as the dividend declaration is contingent upon board approval. This potential move could impact shareholder value and trading activity for the company’s stock.
