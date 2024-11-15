UTime Limited Expands Market Reach with New Securities Offering

UTime (WTO) has released an update.

UTime Limited is set to issue and sell units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to non-US investors, capitalizing on exemptions from securities registration under the Securities Act. This move aims to attract investment while ensuring compliance with legal frameworks, showcasing UTime’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence. By offering these securities, UTime is poised to strengthen its financial standing and appeal to a broader investor base.

