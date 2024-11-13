News & Insights

UT Group Revises FY2025 Forecast Amid Sector Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

UT Group Co.,Ltd. (JP:2146) has released an update.

UT Group Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated forecast for FY3/2025, anticipating lower net sales and profits due to sluggish demand in the semiconductor and automobile sectors. The company is addressing internal challenges to improve hiring and employee management in preparation for future demand recovery. Despite the current downturn, UT Group aims to enhance profitability and build a robust earnings base.

