News & Insights

Stocks

USPACE Technology Proposes Baker Tilly as New Auditor

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has announced a proposed change in its auditing firm, recommending the appointment of Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers, pending shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting. This decision comes after careful consideration of Baker Tilly’s market reputation, capabilities, and independence. The change aims to ensure the continued integrity and effectiveness of USPACE’s financial reporting.

For further insights into HK:1725 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.