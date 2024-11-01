USPACE Technology Proposes Baker Tilly as New Auditor

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has announced a proposed change in its auditing firm, recommending the appointment of Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers, pending shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting. This decision comes after careful consideration of Baker Tilly’s market reputation, capabilities, and independence. The change aims to ensure the continued integrity and effectiveness of USPACE’s financial reporting.

