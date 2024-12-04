USP Group Limited Faces Court Ruling Amidst Restructuring

USP Group Limited (SG:BRS) has released an update.

USP Group Limited, currently under judicial management, has received a court ruling that invalidates votes from a recent creditors’ meeting and dismisses requests to replace the judicial managers, amidst ongoing trading suspension since February 2024. These legal developments are crucial for stakeholders tracking the company’s restructuring efforts.

