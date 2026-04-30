USMF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the USMF ETF (Symbol: USMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.16, changing hands as high as $51.45 per share. USMF shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.405 per share, with $52.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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