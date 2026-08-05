Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 15,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USHY, in morning trading today Wesco Aircraft Holding is trading flat.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TINY, in morning trading today Bruker is up about 3%, and Applied Materials is lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: USHY, TINY: Big ETF Outflows

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