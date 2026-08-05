And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TINY, in morning trading today Bruker is up about 3%, and Applied Materials is lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: USHY, TINY: Big ETF Outflows
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