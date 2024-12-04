News & Insights

Usha Resources Launches Survey at Southern Arm Property

December 04, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Usha Resources (TSE:USHA) has released an update.

Usha Resources has begun an Induced Polarization survey at its Southern Arm Copper-Gold VMS Property in Quebec, aiming to refine diamond drill targets for an upcoming maiden drill program. The company is working with Geophysique TMC to focus on metal anomalies and is also exploring further copper and gold acquisition opportunities. This strategic move aligns with Usha’s exploration goals to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:USHA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

