News & Insights

Stocks

Usha Resources Completes Initial Work at Southern Arm

November 14, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Usha Resources (TSE:USHA) has released an update.

Usha Resources has completed initial fieldwork at its Southern Arm copper-gold VMS property in Quebec, gathering 710 black spruce bark samples from a promising 7.3 km conductive trend. The company plans to conduct further surveys and a 3,000-metre drill program, aiming to explore the region’s rich mineral potential near notable deposits and historic mines.

For further insights into TSE:USHA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USHAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.