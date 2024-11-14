Usha Resources Completes Initial Work at Southern Arm

Usha Resources (TSE:USHA) has released an update.

Usha Resources has completed initial fieldwork at its Southern Arm copper-gold VMS property in Quebec, gathering 710 black spruce bark samples from a promising 7.3 km conductive trend. The company plans to conduct further surveys and a 3,000-metre drill program, aiming to explore the region’s rich mineral potential near notable deposits and historic mines.

