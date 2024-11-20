Use This Tool To Get Lightyears Ahead of Other Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: Eric Fry, here. Today, I’m bringing you a special issue from market veteran Jonathan Rose. He has a brand-new, money-making strategy for you. It uses a new class of short-term options called zero-day options.

On Tuesday, November 26, at The One-Day Winners LIVE Summit broadcast, Jonathan will reveal his entire five-step strategy for the first time. He will show you how to execute your first trade, while maximizing gains and minimizing losses.

During the broadcast, Jonathan will also reveal his No. 1 short-term option trade. It could let you go for 5-to-1 gains on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. You can sign up for the event here.

Today, Jonathan is joining us to tell you a little more about himself and the trading patterns he has discovered.

Take it away…

It’s amazing what a trader can do with a straightforward fundamental market outlook, and the leverage we get from trading options.

I would know, I was a professional trader for more than 16 years. I traded in the pits on some of the biggest exchanges in the world like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Over the course of my career, I’ve come to find that if you can combine these tools into a comprehensive system, then odds are good you are lightyears ahead of most folks out there.

In trading, it’s critical to have a fundamental idea of how the market is performing to help shape our positions. That’s why members of my Masters in Trading program and I have been watching the action in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) under a microscope. This ETF is based on the Nasdaq-100 Index, which includes the 100 largest nonfinancial companies on that exchange.

By looking over recent history in the charts, we begin to see patterns of behavior we can use to our advantage.

What’s so important about the QQQ? Well, the biggest drivers in the market are the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

All these companies trade on the Nasdaq, so the QQQ is one highly valuable chart I like to keep a close eye on.

Part of how I like to monitor the market’s performance is looking for the current critical level — what I like to call my “Line in the Sand.” This can be either a level of support or resistance depending on how markets are trending in relation to that line.

This is a fantastic concept to help us simplify our fundamental view of the market… If we’re trading above the line, we’re in a bullish trend, and if we’re below that line, we consider that to be bearish.

In our daily Masters in Trading: Live sessions at 11 a.m. Eastern, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the QQQ, especially around the $500 level — which I’m calling the current “line in the sand.”

Take a look at the daily chart below. The $500 mark is standing out as a critical level right now. After QQQ hit a high just above $515, it pulled back, but it’s consistently found support right around that $500 area. This isn’t just a coincidence — it’s where buyers and sellers are battling it out, making it the key level to watch.

Why does this matter? Because levels like this often act as a launchpad for the next big move. If QQQ holds above $500, we could see another push higher. But if it breaks below, we could be looking at some serious downside action. Either way, this is where opportunity lives, and this is why we trade short-term options like 3DTE, 2DTE, and even 0DTE — to move fast and capitalize on these shifts.

We’ve seen this play out before. Earlier this year, during a similar setup, I highlighted a key level in our live class. Members positioned themselves using short-term puts ahead of a market pullback, and when the QQQ dropped 2.4%, our model portfolio saw gains as high as 179.9% overnight. This is what it’s all about — being prepared, staying disciplined, and taking advantage of these moments.

Be Adaptable, Be Objective

A solid fundamental understanding of the market, the strategic use of options, and disciplined risk management forms the cornerstone of successful trading. My career on the front lines of the exchanges has shown that these principles, when applied systematically, can offer major advantages, even in volatile markets.

These trades came together because of the time we had spent working on our systematic approach. We understood that the markets were in a bullish trend, and we knew how to manage for a portfolio that might be out of balance relative to market support. That knowledge allowed us to protect our portfolio ahead of potential volatility from a key market catalyst.

As we navigate the complexities of the financial world, remember that adaptability and objective market indicators, like our “Line in the Sand,” remain essential.

This is just one of the tools I use to inform my trading, which is why I invite you to join me at my One-Day Winners Live Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. Eastern. At the summit, I will dive deeper into this money-making strategy to capitalize on volatile markets using short-term trades.

It’s free to attend, and you can sign-up here to reserve your spot.

It’s critical for every trader to always be learning and keep an open mind to evolving strategies. This type of mindset keeps us creative and helps ensure you’re always in position to capitalize on market opportunities as they arise…

And as I like to say, the creative trader always wins.

Jonathan Rose

Founder, Masters in Trading

The post Use This Tool To Get Lightyears Ahead of Other Investors appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.