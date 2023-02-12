Use These 3 Browser Extensions to Save Money While Shopping Online

Shopping online is a great way to save time and money, but sometimes it can be hard to find the best deals. Thankfully, there are a few web browser extensions out there that can help you save even more when shopping online. Here are three of the most popular extensions that work on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or other popular browsers that can help you keep more money in your savings account while shopping online. This can help you stay on budget while also earning rewards.

1. Rakuten

Rakuten is a free extension where you can get cash back for shopping at over 3,500 stores as well as find coupons. Stores pay Rakuten a commission when you buy through their website, the Rakuten app, or through the extension. Rakuten then shares the commission with you via check or PayPal. Rakuten has paid out over $2.2 billion dollars to 15 million members, and the average member earned $63.50 in cash back in 2020. If you're shopping for a specific item, Rakuten will look for the best price in their network of stores. In addition, Rakuten offers exclusive coupons and cash back deals.

2. PayPal Honey

Honey is one of the most popular browser extensions for saving money while shopping online. It works by automatically searching for coupon codes while you shop at over 30,000 online sites, including for stores like Walgreens and CVS. At checkout, the extension will find working coupon codes and then apply the one with the biggest savings. If you're shopping on Amazon, the extension can even search for better prices on Amazon. In addition to saving money, you can earn PayPal Rewards when you purchase items using Paypal, even if there isn't a code available. Honey will also alert you when it finds coupons and discounts for products in your wishlist.

3. CamelCamelCamel

CamelCamelCamel's Camelizer is an Amazon-specific browser extension that helps shoppers find the best deals on Amazon products. The extension monitors Amazon prices and sends notifications whenever products drop in price. It also shows the price history of millions of Amazon products to make sure that you're always getting the best deal possible. The extension even features special promotions like Amazon Prime Day offers or Lightning Deals, helping you maximize your savings.

These three browser extensions can help make sure you're always getting the best deal possible when shopping online. There are also plenty of other extensions, such as Capital One's Shopping extension, CouponCabin, Ibotta, and more.

From finding coupon codes with PayPal Honey to tracking price drops with CamelCamelCamel, these extensions make it easier than ever to save money online. You can install one (or all!) of them today to see which one offers the best deal while you shop.

