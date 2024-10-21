News & Insights

USA Equities Sees Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

October 21, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from USA Equities ( (USAQ) ).

QHSLab, Inc. has experienced a remarkable 40% revenue growth in 2024, reaching over $1.5 million, and a 60% increase in gross profit, hitting nearly $1 million, despite being a small public company. While facing liquidity challenges in its stock, the company remains committed to innovation in AI-driven healthcare and exploring new high-margin opportunities in sectors like AI and biotechnology. Supported by key partners, QHSLab’s leadership is focused on maximizing shareholder value and is analyzing strategic options to drive future growth.

