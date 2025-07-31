Markets
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Less Than Expected

July 31, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ended July 26th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 218,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 217,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 224,000.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average slipped to 221,000, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 224,500.

