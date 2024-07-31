US Treasury Manipulation Claims: What Investors Should Know

A newly published economics white paper is causing a stir on Wall Street and in Washington. The paper accuses the Treasury Department of conspiring to boost the economy for political gains at the risk of reigniting rampant inflation. Investors could benefit from awareness of this new debate, as market perceptions can influence investment strategies and eventual outcomes. At the heart of the paper is the notion that the U.S. Treasury might be working against the Federal Reserve in its efforts to apply the economic brake pedal to calm price increases.

Activist Treasury Issuance

The paper, published last week, asserts that the Treasury’s decision to continue financing a significant portion of U.S. debt with short-term Treasury bills amounts to deliberate economic manipulation. Authors Stephen Miran and Nouriel Roubini coined the term “activist Treasury issuance” to describe this practice. They argue that by adjusting the maturity profile of its debt issuance, the Treasury is managing financial conditions dynamically, a role traditionally reserved for the Federal Reserve.

Currently, 22% of U.S. Treasury debt matures within one year. By allocating less issuance to longer-dated Treasuries, the Fed is said to have effectively avoided adding supply, which would have raised yields. Lower yields that serve as borrowing benchmarks for businesses and homeowners have an effect similar to the Fed easing.

Impact on Financial Conditions

Over the past nine months, the Treasury’s excess issuance of debt has had an impact similar to approximately $800 billion in quantitative easing, according to Miran and Roubini. The economists argue that this equates to reducing the 10-year yield by 25 basis points or lowering the federal funds rate by a full percentage point. They contend that “the strategy” undermines the Fed’s efforts to tighten monetary policy and cool the economy, resulting in overall financial conditions that are closer to neutral rather than restrictive.

Reactions from Officials

Senior Treasury officials have vigorously rebutted the paper’s findings. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who once held the position as the Chair of the Federal Reserve, was unwavering, “I can assure you 100% that there is no such strategy. We have never, ever discussed anything of the sort.” Moreover, an anonymous Treasury official emphasized that the paper misrepresented the guidance from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC), which recommends a flexible approach to debt issuance. It is, after all, the duty of any treasurer to manage liabilities prudently.

The authors are economists of stature, with Stephan Miran being a U.S. Treasury official during the last administration and Nouriel Roubini a professor at New York University (NYU).

Market Implications

Despite official denials, some Wall Street observers see reasons for suspicion. Bob Elliott, CEO of Unlimited and former chief of foreign exchange policy at Bridgewater Associates, noted that the elevated debt in a strong economy suggests an incremental effort to ease financial policy when significant easing isn’t needed. Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP, rejected the paper’s conclusions, stating that the Treasury’s issuance strategy aligns with historical behavior and recent guidance.

Should the Federal Reserve begin to move rates downward, the strategy will save the U.S. taxpayer substantial sums in interest payments as the Treasury won’t have to lock in longer-term debt at the currently elevated rates.

Key Takeaways for Investors

Investors benefit from understanding discussions and market undercurrents. After all, perceptions of a Treasury conspiring to manipulate economic activity can influence market dynamics. Remember, it’s the Fed’s role to adjust for growth to control prices and employment levels. While the claims of Treasury manipulation are contested, their potential impact on financial conditions and investment strategies cannot be ignored.

Investors should garner more insight as new information emerges about the upcoming Treasury refunding announcement and the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision. Understanding the implications of Treasury actions and Fed policies is important for navigating the changing macroeconomic dynamic.

