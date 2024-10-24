News & Insights

US Solar Fund Sees Increased Stake by Metage Capital

October 24, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC has experienced a significant change in its voting rights as Metage Capital Limited increased its stake to 5.57% from 3.15%. This shift in holdings highlights growing investor interest in the company’s prospects. Such moves can influence stock prices and investor strategies, drawing attention from those interested in the solar energy sector and financial markets.

