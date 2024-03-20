US Softens Emission Rules Amid Slower EV Uptake, Automakers Cheer

Amid slowing electric vehicle (EV) sales, the U.S. government has announced the relaxation of emission rules and adjustments to fuel economy requirements for EVs. This recalibration will affect not only traditional automakers who have been stepping up their electrification efforts but also the broader EV industry. This move is being celebrated by legacy automakers as it provides them more time for a gradual transition to EVs, thus avoiding potential financial penalties that could have risen from strict compliance demands.

In this write-up, we dive into the specifics of the regulatory changes, examining the balance between environmental goals and the practical challenges of transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles and assessing the implications of these changes on automakers such as Ford F, General Motors GM and Stellantis STLA.

While GM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), F carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Meanwhile, STLA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Relaxation of Emission Rules

The Department of Energy (“DOE”) and the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) have jointly unveiled modifications to the existing framework governing vehicle emissions and fuel economy.

The DOE has relaxed the initially proposed drastic reduction in EV mileage ratings, a move that now allows automakers more leeway to produce gas-powered vehicles while still meeting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (“CAFE") standards through 2030. Initially, a 72% cut in EV mileage ratings by 2027 was proposed, but the final rule opts for a more gradual phase-in, culminating in a 65% reduction by 2030.

The EPA’s revised vehicle emission requirements echo this sentiment, opting for a gradual implementation that acknowledges the current state of EV sales and consumer adoption challenges. By moderating the increase in standards from 2027 to 2029 and then ramping up to the preferred levels from 2030 to 2032, the EPA aims to strike a balance between ambitious environmental goals and the practical realities of the automotive market.

The revisions have come at a time when the uptake of electric vehicles has shown signs of slowing down, attributed to consumer concerns over costs, range and the availability of charging infrastructure. By moderating the pace of EV adoption required in the short term, the EPA aims to align environmental objectives with the practical aspects of market readiness and consumer acceptance.

Mitigating Financial Risks for Automakers

The regulatory adjustment comes as a reprieve for major automakers who faced the daunting prospects of hefty fines under more stringent regulations. General Motors could have been subjected to $6.5 billion in fines, with Stellantis and Ford facing $3 billion and $1 billion, respectively, through 2032. The softened stance by the DOE is a financial relief, ensuring that these companies can transition to EVs at a more manageable pace without the immediate threat of punitive financial penalties.

Industry and Environmental Perspectives

The automotive industry’s reaction to these changes has been predominantly positive. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing industry giants, has lauded the adjustments, emphasizing that the initial proposals could have disincentivized EV production due to the financial burdens of CAFE penalties. While the push toward electrification is imperative, it must be balanced with achievable targets to ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, environmental groups, while recognizing the need for realistic standards, emphasize the importance of ambitious goals to significantly reduce carbon emissions from vehicles, a critical factor in combating climate change.

Wrapping Up

The relaxed emission rules and fuel economy requirements represent a recognition of the complex interplay between environmental ambitions and the realities of technological development and market dynamics. By allowing automakers like Ford, General Motors and Stellantis a more flexible timeline to meet these standards, the government is fostering an environment conducive to innovation and gradual adoption of EVs. As the industry progresses on this adjusted path, the collaborative effort between policymakers, automakers and environmental advocates will be paramount in ensuring the successful realization of environmental goals.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.