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U.S. Retail Sales Edge Modestly Higher In June

July 16, 2026 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Largely reflecting a surge in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said retail sales crept up by 0.2 percent in June after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in May.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales dipped by 0.2 percent in June after leaping by 1.0 percent in May. Ex-auto sales were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.

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