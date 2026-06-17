U.S. Retail Sales Climb Much More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales grew by 0.9 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.

Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a jump in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still advanced by 0.8 percent in May after climbing by 0.7 percent in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.