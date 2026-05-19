US Regulators Eye CAMELS Overhaul to Ease Bank Oversight Rules

U.S. banking regulators are preparing to unveil significant revisions to the confidential CAMELS supervisory framework, a key assessment system that determines the degree of regulatory oversight banks face and the range of strategic initiatives they are permitted to undertake. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Shift Toward More Objective Supervision?

The CAMELS framework serves as the cornerstone of U.S. bank supervision, assessing financial institutions across six critical dimensions: capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk.



Regulators assign a score to each category and combine them into a composite rating that has far-reaching implications. The overall score helps determine the intensity of supervisory oversight, influences capital expectations and can affect a bank’s ability to pursue strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, branch expansion and other growth opportunities.



Regulators are now considering changes that would place greater weight on a bank’s underlying financial condition and the material risks it poses, while reducing the importance of more subjective considerations such as reputational risk.



The proposal is also expected to revamp the “management” component, a category that has long drawn criticism from banks because of its qualitative nature and the broad discretion it gives examiners.



The initiative aligns with a broader push by regulators to simplify supervision and remove standards viewed as politically driven. The Federal Reserve System has already eliminated reputational risk from its supervisory framework and, in March, proposed revisions to Basel III and G-SIB capital rules to streamline requirements for the largest institutions.

Potential Benefits for Major Banks

Major banks like JPMorgan Chase JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C, Goldman Sachs GS, Morgan Stanley MS and Wells Fargo stand to benefit from a supervisory framework that is more transparent, consistent and grounded in objective financial metrics.



A less subjective ratings process could reduce regulatory uncertainty, improve visibility into supervisory expectations and provide greater confidence when pursuing acquisitions, business expansions and capital returns to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.



The proposed overhaul will be released for public comment, giving banks, industry groups and other stakeholders an opportunity to review the changes and provide feedback before regulators finalize the new framework.



At present, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas Bank of America and Morgan Stanley carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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