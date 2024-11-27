News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Q3 GDP Growth Unrevised At 2.8%

November 27, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The jump by U.S. economic activity in the third quarter was unrevised compared to the previous estimate, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product surged by 2.8 percent in the third quarter, unchanged versus the "advance" estimate issued last month.

The report said upward revisions to private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment were offset by downward revisions to exports and consumer spending.

The unrevised increase by GDP in the third quarter still reflects a modest slowdown from the 3.0 percent jump in the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.