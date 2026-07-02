U.S. Physical Therapy Expands With Twelve-Clinic Acquisition

(RTTNews) - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH), a provider of outpatient physical therapy services and industrial injury prevention programs, has acquired a twelve-clinic practice effective July 1, 2026.

Under the agreement, USPH purchased a 67% equity interest, while the existing owners will retain the remaining 33%. The practice generates about 112,000 patient visits annually and approximately $12 million in revenue, adding to USPH's national footprint.

Graham Reeve, Chief Operating Officer-West, said the new partnership reflects USPH's strategy of combining local expertise with national resources to deliver high-quality care.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy now owns and/or manages 795 outpatient clinics across 45 states. The company provides rehabilitation for orthopedic and sports injuries, neurological conditions, and injured workers, while also offering onsite industrial injury prevention services such as ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

The acquisition strengthens USPH's growth strategy and expands access to physical therapy services across the country.

USPH has traded between $58.19 and $93.50 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $71.31, up 3.83%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $71.80, up 0.80%.

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