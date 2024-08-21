U.S. Payrolls Revised Down by 818k: Fed Rate Cut Pressure Mounts

The U.S. job market may have been significantly weaker over the past year than previously believed, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has indicated a potential downward revision of payroll numbers by 818,000 for the 12 months through March 2024. This would mark the largest downward adjustment since 2009, suggesting that the labor market began cooling much earlier than anticipated. The revision, which reduces the monthly job growth estimate from an average of 242,000 to about 174,000, is still indicative of a healthy labor market but reflects a moderation from the post-pandemic surge in hiring.





The revisions come at a critical time as the Federal Reserve assesses its next move in the context of a slowing economy. The labor market had been one of the pillars of economic strength, but these revisions suggest that the cooling began well before recent concerns arose over rising unemployment and slower job creation. The BLS's adjustments, driven by more accurate data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW), have put additional pressure on the Fed to consider a more dovish approach. The market's reaction was swift, with Treasuries edging higher as traders priced in a higher likelihood of rate cuts.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



The labor market revision has sparked significant debate among economists and policymakers. Professional and business services accounted for nearly half of the downward revision, signaling that white-collar sectors, which had been expected to show resilience, were more vulnerable than previously thought.As the Federal Reserve prepares for its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, the revised labor market data will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the discussions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech is expected to provide critical insights into how these revisions might influence the central bank's policy direction.

